Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Purchases 1,053 Shares of Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Timothy John Sopko purchased 1,053 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taylor Devices from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.