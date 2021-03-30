Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells 17,308 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney sold 17,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $1,993,362.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Daniel Janney sold 13,148 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,573,815.60.

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Janney sold 6,708 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $835,548.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $748,467.72.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Daniel Janney sold 100 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500.00.

Allakos stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.73. 193,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,416. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.89 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,528 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allakos by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Allakos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $39,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

