Insider Selling: American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $40,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corey James Ariel Hollister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of American Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $40,000.00.

AMMJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 413,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,706. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

