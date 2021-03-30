Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells 3,699 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stacy Siegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 2,937,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

