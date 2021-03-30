Insider Selling: Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Sells 301 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 301 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $20,820.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bally’s stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 364,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.11. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $5,886,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $9,011,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

