Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 3,809 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,735.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 318,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

