Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 2,893 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $101,283.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,127.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $183,786.84.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $183,817.20.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 318,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,564. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLFS. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

