Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,524. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

