Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells 8,674,151 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CERT traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. 749,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,406,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

