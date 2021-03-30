Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Sells 13,982 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSCO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. 22,321,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,636,520. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $218.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

