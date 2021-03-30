Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells 10,700 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $145.07. 1,745,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,946 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

