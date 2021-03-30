Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,818. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 0.45.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.