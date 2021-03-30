Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,818. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

