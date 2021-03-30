Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells 680 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92.

NVST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

