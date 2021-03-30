Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells 680 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92.
NVST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
