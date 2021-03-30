Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells 469 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00.

FFIV stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $215.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

