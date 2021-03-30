Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells 469 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00.
FFIV stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $215.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
