Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 2,770 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255.

Darcy Joel Harrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24.

Shares of FTT traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.10. 252,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.66 and a 1 year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTT shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

