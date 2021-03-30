Insider Selling: GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Senior Officer Pat Obara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$10,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,734,513.40.

Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Pat Obara sold 4,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$8,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Pat Obara sold 3,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$6,240.00.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

