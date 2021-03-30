Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells 6,169 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.75. 6,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

