Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 18,580 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,208,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $13,269,068.19.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00.

Lyft stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

