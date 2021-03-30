Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00.

MRNA traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,017,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 37.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Moderna by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 37.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

