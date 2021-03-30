Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO Sells 4,603,123 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,031,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,616. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MP shares. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

