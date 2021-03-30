Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

