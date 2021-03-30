Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 4,027 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.
Shares of NTRA stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 868,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,113. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
