Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 586 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,427,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $68,415.96.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22.

Shares of NTRA traded up $5.68 on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. 868,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,113. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

