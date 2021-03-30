Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 6,348 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NEM traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. 6,364,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,403,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,309,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

