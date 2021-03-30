Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $509.13. The stock had a trading volume of 517,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.08. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $283.59 and a one year high of $512.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

