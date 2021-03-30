Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00.

PFSI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. 1,108,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,124. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after buying an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 269,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.