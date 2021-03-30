Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $22,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,248.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,523. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.95.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $570,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

