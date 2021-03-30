Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SNEX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 49,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,512. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $32,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $128,743,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
