Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 49,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,512. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $32,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $128,743,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.