Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMHC stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,962. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

