Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 40,236 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 40,236 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $434,146.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenneco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

