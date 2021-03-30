Insider Selling: United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Sells 5,950 Shares of Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,416. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

