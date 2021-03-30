Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Sells 1,478 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in US Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 170,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

