Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 62,424 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $148,179.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $221,427.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $1,986,189.12.

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $44,914.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 202,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

