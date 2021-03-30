Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells 20,905 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 20,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $213,021.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 202,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.15 million, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

