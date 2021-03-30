Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells 41,519 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 41,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $417,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,418.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VRA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 202,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $337.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

