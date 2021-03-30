Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VCEL traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 616,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5,145,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 66.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

