Insider Selling: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Sells 11,064 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Andrew R. Jones sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $38,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,572.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WHLR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,123. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

