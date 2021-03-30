Insight Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.08 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $268,337.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,337% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

