Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Up 0.1%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02. 465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.