Insured Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00213113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.44 or 0.00888519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00076698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,045 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.