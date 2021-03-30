INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded 3% lower against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,011.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

