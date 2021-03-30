Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman Sells 15,500 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.