Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s 2nd Largest Position

Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 4.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 609,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $258.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.