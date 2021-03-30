Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 423,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. The firm has a market cap of $257.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

