Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,978 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. 321,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

