Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

