Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

