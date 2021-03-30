Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Loop Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.