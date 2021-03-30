Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

INTC stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,063,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,825,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,210 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

