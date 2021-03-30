Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Sell Rating from Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. 704,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe FS purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $12,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

